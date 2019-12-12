HERMISTON — As part of the holiday season, St. John’s Episcopal Church is hosting a Christmas potluck dinner.
The gathering is Sunday at 6 p.m. in the parish hall, 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. The meal features prime rib — those attending are invited to bring a dish to share.
Also, the public is invited to celebrate the third and fourth Sundays of advent, which are Dec. 15 and 22 at 9 a.m. The services will include music and holy eucharist. Also, a Christmas Eve holy eucharist service is Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Rev. Chuck Barnes at 541-567-6674 or chuckb@eotnet.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.