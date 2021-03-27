HERMISTON — After a yearlong hiatus on in-person worship because of COVID-19, Rev. Chuck Barnes said St. John’s Episcopal Church is reopening.
The church will welcome people for the celebration of Eucharist and liturgy for Easter. The service is Sunday, April 4, at 9 a.m. at 665 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Everyone is welcome. Current Umatilla County COVID-19 guidelines, including masks, social distancing and enhanced cleaning, will be in place.
For those who are home-bound or are not yet comfortable with worshipping in person, the church will continue to livestream its services on Zoom or Facebook. For questions, call Barnes at 541-567-6674, text 541-571-5563 or email chuckb@eotnet.net.
