PENDLETON — Desserts, bingo, a silent auction, gift baskets, yard decor, landscaping items and more are featured during the St. Mary's Dessert and Auction.
The event helps raise money to support youth camps and retreats. The fundraiser is Friday, May 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 800 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge.
For more information, contact Karen Moore at ckMoores97@msn.com.
