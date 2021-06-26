STANFIELD — Kids ages 4-12 will be Tracking Down the One True God at Stanfield Baptist Church.
With a theme of Mystery Island, the vacation Bible school is Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16. It runs each day from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave., Stanfield. The daily activities offer fun, games, crafts and music.
Children do not have to belong to a church to attend. Parents can sign their kids up at the VBS booth during Stanfield’s Fourth of July celebration at Bard Park. In addition, people are encouraged to stick around the park for a Quilts of Valor presentation at the Fourth of July community worship service at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 541-449-3313 or visit www.stanfieldbaptist.com.
