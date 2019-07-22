STANFIELD — Movies in the Park will feature a screening of “Guardians of the Galaxy.”
The free event is Thursday at dusk (about 9 p.m.) at Bard Park, Stanfield. There is no admission charge.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the 2014 action adventure flick. Rated PG-13, the movie stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. It was nominated for two Oscars.
For more information, call the Stanfield Public Library at 541-449-1254.
