STANFIELD — During this week’s Summer Meal Week, the Stanfield Public Library is offering daily drawings for a chance to win admission to the Umatilla County Fair and a carnival wristband.
The meal is served Monday through Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the library, 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. There is no charge for kids 0-18.
The winners will be posted by 2 p.m. each day and must be picked up by 6 p.m. — if the winner doesn’t claim their prize, it will be added into the next day’s drawing. Also, for another chance to win, search Facebook for “Stanfield Public Library.”
For more information, call 541-449-1254.
