STANFIELD — An evening of fellowship, fun and food includes the singing of old hymns.
The public is invited to an old-fashioned hymn sing, which is Sunday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Stanfield Baptist Church, 310 E. Wheeler Ave. There is no admission charge for the informal service.
For more information, contact Chris Finley at johnchris_1@msn.com or 541-571-2516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.