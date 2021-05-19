STANFIELD — Crossroads Community Church is hosting an old-fashioned pie and ice cream social.
Everyone is welcome to attend. The free event is Saturday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. at 350 N. Sherman St., Stanfield. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CCCStanfield or call 541-449-3434.
