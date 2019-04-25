STANFIELD — A program at Crossroads Community Church provides insight on Jewish traditions.
The meal and service features Jack Meadows, who will share a vivid demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast at Passover. Raised in a conservative Jewish home, Meadows attended a Hebrew school and participated in a bar mitzvah when he was 13. Meadows works with Chosen People Ministries, a nonprofit organization that engages in evangelism.
Messiah in the Passover is Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the church, located at 350 N.W. Sherman St., Stanfield. Everyone is welcome. A free-will offering will be taken.
For more information, call 541-449-3434 or 541-449-1251.
