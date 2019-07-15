STANFIELD — There’s still time to make plans to catch up with the Stanfield High School class of 1969 during their 50-year reunion.
Organizers for the event are finalizing plans and hope to hear from classmates who haven’t confirmed with an RSVP. In addition, other Tigers are invited to join the class of 1969 for reunion activities.
The event kicks off Friday, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. The meal will be catered by Delish Bistro. In addition to visiting and catching up, classmates Larry Simmons and Kelly Bissinger will serve as master of ceremonies. The cost is $25.
The following morning features a breakfast prepared by the Hermiston Rotary Club. It will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at 9 a.m. at Bard Park, Stanfield. There is no set fee; people may make a donation to help offset costs.
In order to ensure there’s enough food, those planning to attend either event are asked to RSVP by Friday, July 26. For more information or to register, call Gloria Rodriguez at 541-377-1353 or Larry Simmons at 541-561-5853.
