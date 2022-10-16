STANFIELD — Blaine Ganvoa, Stanfield volleyball coach, is a big believer in physical fitness, and he is sharing his thoughts with others. Recently, he spoke about the exercises that create success for himself and his team.
"To truly be competitive, physical training has to be a component of every team," he said.
Stanfield has a great conditioning program," he said. The school offers elective courses in conditioning, and "it has been a great working relationship to get our student-athletes prepared to compete at the highest level."
"Our program success would not be possible without training," he said. "In addition to this course offering, plyometric and cardio training is done daily as part of our practice sessions, along with continually educating our players on the value of nutrition for performance and recovery."
This ties in with his coaching philosophy.
Ganvoa said winning is "a byproduct" of mental and physical disciplines.
"First and foremost, volleyball is a game, and so I expect the ladies to enjoy playing the game," he said. "If we can play with the joy of the game, the skill advancement, both individually and as a team, will pay off as players put forth positive energy."
This approach is paying off, as the team, which includes four returning varsity members, has been successful.
"Overall, the team is progressing and performing as expected," Ganvoa said. "Our greatest challenge has been team chemistry. And once we smooth this area out, we will definitely be headed in a solid direction toward our team goals."
Ganvoa, who grew up in Eastern Oregon, said he tries to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle. He said he feels guilty when he goes too many days without some sort of training.
Road cycling, mountain biking and walking are some of his favorite activities. He also said he enjoys pickleball and day hiking.
"If I'm home, I am usually on my NordicTrack doing my 12/3/30 (12 degree incline at 3 mph for 30 minutes), he said. He addedhe enjoys stretching exercises, too, to maintain flexibility.
Making time for physical activities is difficult, he admitted, especially since he has many other things to do. The coach, who has 24 years of volleyball coaching experience, claims to be very busy. His schedule includes work as a high school and NCAA referee.
Fortunately for his fitness, Ganvoa said, much of his regular, daily activities also keep him physically active.
"Getting my daily steps in is usually not a problem," he said.
He promotes exercise to other people, too; it's not just for himself and his team.
"Any outdoor physical activity, like something as simple as walking with a significant other or friend, for 30 to 60 minutes, three to four times per week (is good), he said. "The movement will help eliminate a sedentary lifestyle and the outdoor air is always good for you."
