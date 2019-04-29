STANFIELD — Things will be hopping this weekend at the Stanfield Community Center, with several activities planned.
People are invited to kick their day off with a hearty breakfast. The meal, which costs $6, will be served from 7-10 a.m. The center is located at 225 W. Roosevelt St., Stanfield.
Then, be sure to come back in the evening as the Blue Mountain Old Time Fiddlers will offer toe-tappin’ music. The event, which also offers a meal, runs from 5-7 p.m. All ages are welcome. The cover charge for the music is $5 per person. The dinner, which features a hot turkey, cold turkey or ham sandwich with macaroni salad, is $6. Also, pie and ice cream will be available.
For more information, call 541-449-1332.
