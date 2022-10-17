STANFIELD — The organizer for the Stanfield Fall Festival has decided to make a bit of a change to the annual event — toning down the scare factor.
“I just couldn’t have kids crying like we did last year,” Cecili Longhorn said.
Longhorn, who is also the library director, explained the “Haunted Library,” which has been a regular centerpiece to the Fall Festival, will be a more-kid-friendly “Spooky Library” this year.
The Festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m. at Bard Park in Stanfield. Cost is $10 and includes a hayride, games, trunk-or-treat, meal, hay maze, candy bar walk, the Spooky Library and more.
The festival, she said, is in its 10th year, and she described it as “a fun family event” for parents to bring their children.
“It’s such a great community event,” she said. “Families get to spend time together, eat and go on a hayride.”
In addition to bringing together families, it has been a unifying event for the entire area, too, she said. Stanfield groups participate in the event, but so do ones from neighboring towns, she pointed out.
The Hermiston Classics Car Club is one such example, as its members are organizing the trunk-or-treat activity at the festival.
The Haunted Library, she added, always has been a major part of activities. Volunteers, prior to the event, turn the library into a haunted house. They decorate the library and create frightening scenes.
“Our goals were to create an adult-feel,” Longhorn said. “This year, we thought we’d accommodate the younger kids a little more.”
She said that this year’s haunted house will be appropriate for children as young as 6.
“This will make it so I won’t feel bad,” she said.
Longhorn said in previous years, when she and others worked to create big scares at the library, parents would bring their children. Often, she said, parents would laugh as their children experienced fears.
“They would come in the front door smiling and go out the back door crying,” she said.
She added her biggest fear was their negative feelings would affect their overall impressions of the library. Maybe, she said, young children would no longer like their library after being traumatized there when it was the Haunted Library.
Many of the children would tell her they liked being scared, she said, but she wondered about ones who felt otherwise.
“The kids call me ‘library lady,’ and the library is a happy place for them,” she said. “I don’t want them to be upset or be made to feel uncomfortable here.”
At the same time, she said she doesn’t want to disappoint anyone with the library’s new spooky vibe.
“This year will be a little spooky, just not as bad as in past years,” she said.
The Stanfield Fall Festival regularly receives hundreds of visitors from towns throughout the region, though it is extra special to locals, Longhorn said.
“Of all the events that we have in Stanfield, I would say our Fourth of July and our Fall Festival are the best,” Longhorn said.
This year, she is coordinating the event with the Stanfield School District. Stanfield educators are going to assist with activities, and the district is providing prizes for games.
“This is something very special for our community,” Longhorn said. “When our teachers are here, the kids get to see them in a different environment. Parents see them, and everyone is having fun.”
She said the top goal for the festival would be to “create smiles for the community and bring people together.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.