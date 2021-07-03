STANFIELD — Get ready to rattle some chains at the new disc golf course at Bard Park.
The city of Stanfield is in the process of installing the nine-hole course, which will feature baskets and tee markers. It includes one par 4 and the rest of the holes are par 3. For a map of the course layout, search www.facebook.com/stanfieldparksandrec.
Players are invited to play at no charge. Watch for an official ribbon-cutting in the near future. For questions, call 541-449-3831 or visit cityofstanfield.com.
