STANFIELD – The Stanfield Irrigation District has two openings on its board of directors. The openings are for Division 2 and Division 5. The current directors are Darrin Ditchen and Randy Cooper.
For more information about the position, call 541-449-3272 or stop by the office in person at 100 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield.
