STANFIELD — The Stanfield Public Library is gearing up for its Ready for School Summer Program.
Kids who are age 4 or preparing for kindergarten are invited to attend a seven-week series that includes enhanced story times and weekly activities that focus on different school readiness skills.
The program is offered Mondays at 9 a.m. or Wednesdays at 6 p.m. There are slots available for 10 children during each session.
For more information or to register your child, call 541-449-1254 or stop by the library at 180 W. Coe Ave.
