STANFIELD — People with library overdue fees at the Stanfield Public Library can have their debt forgiven.
Food for Fines will forgive $1 in fines for each non-perishable food item donated, up to $5. People can stop by the library between Feb. 1-16 to take advantage of the program. Food collected will be donated to the local food bank to be distributed to those in need in the community.
The Stanfield Public Library is located at 180 W. Coe Ave. For more information, call 541-449-1254 or search Facebook.
