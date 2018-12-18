The Stanfield Public Library announced a pair of free events this week.
The monthly Family Story Time is Thursday at 6 p.m. In addition to reading a book, participants can make a craft and enjoy a snack. Also, 15 families will receive a free book.
On Friday, there’s a special holiday craft. The free activity runs from 2-3 p.m.
The library is located at 180 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield. For more information, call 541-449-1254.
