STANFIELD — Teenagers looking for a job are encouraged to apply with the Stanfield Public Library and/or the Stanfield Parks and Recreation for Summer Activities for Youth.
Both entities are looking for motivated teens that are interested in joining their teams. The part-time positions are for the summer season.
Teens working at the library will help with planning, organizing and setting up a variety of youth activities. They also will serve as a mentor to youths in the community. The starting wage is $12 per hour. Applications must be turned in by Thursday, June 3.
The parks and recreation assistant position is a part-time/on-call job that includes planning, setting up and running events in the community. Those who apply must be willing to work nights and weekends. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 28.
Applications for both positions are available at the Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. For questions, call Cecili Longhorn at 541-449-1254.
