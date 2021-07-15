STANFIELD — Weekly prizes and a league tournament are all part of the fun during the Stanfield Cornhole League.
The games are Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at Bard Park along Highway 395 in Stanfield. The league continues through Aug. 31.
Coordinated by Stanfield Parks and Recreation, the weekly cost is $5 per team or $3 per person.
To register, stop by the Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave., or email stanfieldrecreation@gmail.com. For more information, search www.facebook.com/stanfieldparksandrec.
