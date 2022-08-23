Beau Benson, Oregon East Symphony conductor and artistic director, leads a concert on Oct. 11, 2014, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Space Jam!, the 2022-23 season opener, is Nov. 6, 2022, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony is preparing to blast into its 2022-23 season with a solid concert lineup.
The symphony, under the direction of Beau Benson, OES artistic director and conductor, opens the symphony season with “Space Jam!” on Nov. 6, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. It will feature John Williams’s “Star Wars Suite,” with music from the familiar film series. Also, complimenting the program is Gustav Holst’s tone poem, “The Planets,” a work that heavily inspired Williams’s score for “Star Wars.”
“Seriously, what is there not to love about the music from ‘Star Wars?’,” Benson queried. “Suffice it to say, though, even if the movies are not your cup of tea, the music is expertly orchestrated and an absolute thrill to hear live.”
Reserved season tickets are now on sale. However, an exciting option this season, said J.D. Kindle, OES executive director, is the opportunity for people to attend symphonic concerts free of charge. Thanks to generous sponsorship from the Pendleton Foundation Trust and other supporters, Kindle said OES is offering complimentary general admission tickets to each of the season’s symphonic concerts.
The tickets are good for any unreserved floor-level seat and can be picked up from partnering businesses and organizations, which will be published on the OES website a month prior to each concert.
Benson said it’s an incredible opportunity for people. He promises that those who come won’t regret it.
“With all the division in our country, I hope that we as a society can at least come together and agree that the music from ‘Star Wars’ is pretty awesome,” he said. “When you get the opportunity to hear it performed live, for free, by a massive orchestra of professional musicians, practically in your own backyard, it is worth showing up.”
Season-opener sends conductor into orbit
The season’s concerts, Kindle said, are determined by Benson in collaboration with the OES Artistic Advisory Committee, which includes board members who are also performing members of the symphony and/or chorale, as well as other key artistic staff. The stars aligned this season, as Benson has wanted to feature Holst’s “The Planets” for quite some time.
Benson described it as an orchestral suite with each movement devoted to a planet in our solar system. He said the orchestration is very large and will require an extension to the Vert stage in order to fit all the musicians.
The piece, Benson said, will seem familiar even for those who never heard it, as film composers have drawn heavily from it. He calls it “an extremely exciting piece to listen to and experience live.”
“The music is very cinematic and shows off the orchestra’s full pallet of tonal color as well as its sheer power in a unique way,” Benson said. “If ‘Mars: Bringer of War’ doesn’t get you hyped, you should probably check your pulse.”
In addition, conducting the “Star Wars Symphonic Suite” is a childhood dream for Benson. He surmises that most everyone is familiar with John Williams’ score from the original “Star Wars Trilogy.”
Concert season includes diversity
In continuing the organization’s commitment to diversity, OES is programming works by contemporary African American composers during its three symphonic concerts this season. Benson said including the works provides “wonderful pieces of music” that the audience will enjoy hearing.
The fall concert features Adolphus Hailstork’s fanfare, “Intrada.” The short piece, which will open the concert, the conductor said, is a great fit to get everyone primed for the rest of the program.
When Benson was a student at Michigan State University, Hailstork came as a guest and the orchestra performed one of his works. As a graduate assistant, Benson had the privilege of driving the composer to the concert hall for a rehearsal.
“I have long admired him and his work,” he said.
