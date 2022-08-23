Oregon East Symphony

Beau Benson, Oregon East Symphony conductor and artistic director, leads a concert on Oct. 11, 2014, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Space Jam!, the 2022-23 season opener, is Nov. 6, 2022, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton.

PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony is preparing to blast into its 2022-23 season with a solid concert lineup.

The symphony, under the direction of Beau Benson, OES artistic director and conductor, opens the symphony season with “Space Jam!” on Nov. 6, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. It will feature John Williams’s “Star Wars Suite,” with music from the familiar film series. Also, complimenting the program is Gustav Holst’s tone poem, “The Planets,” a work that heavily inspired Williams’s score for “Star Wars.”

