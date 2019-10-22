SALEM — The annual open house of the Oregon State Archives will include a new gallery exhibit on the history of Oregon's Ghost Towns.
Held in conjunction with American Archives Month, the event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 800 Summer Street N.E., Salem. Steve Arndt, an Oregon author and ghost towns expert, will present a lecture that delves into the stories behind some of his favorite ghost towns at 1 p.m. The free event also features games, puzzles, coloring, trivia and refreshments.
Also, “behind the scenes” tours will be given of the State Archives records storage area, providing visitors with more information about the archives and its holdings. The 25-minute tour includes an opportunity to see some of Oregon’s most significant historical documents.
The Oregon State Archives is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. For more information, search https://sos.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.