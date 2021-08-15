SALEM — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a recreational vehicle owner and a representative of a county parks department to serve on the County Opportunity Grant Program Advisory Committee. The seven-member committee allocates funding to county projects that involve recreational vehicle camping.
The group’s main function is to read, assess and score grant applications submitted to the program, and attend a one-day grant application presentation meeting, typically held in Salem each November. (The meeting may be virtual, depending on the status of the pandemic.)
For more about the responsibilities, visit www.oregon.gov/oprd and click on the menu for Commissions & Advisory Committees, click on the link to County Parks Assistance Advisory Committee and under “Grant Advisory Committee” open the link to Committee Roster and Application Information to access a “Committee Interest Form,” or go directly to www.oregon.gov/oprd/GRA/pages/GRA-cogp.aspx. The form is due by Wednesday, Sept. 15.
For questions, contact Mark Cowan, grant program coordinator, at 503-951-1317 or mark.cowan@oregon.gov.
