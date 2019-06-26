STANFIELD — The annual Steak and Hamburger Feed that helps fund Stanfield’s Fourth of July celebration is Wednesday, July 3.
The event, which runs from 6-9 p.m., is at Bard Park. It features live music with The Hired Guns. Also, Hermiston Brewing Co. will offer no-host beverages.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. They are available at Main Street Market, Stanfield. For questions, call Stanfield City Hall at 541-449-3831.
