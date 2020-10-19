IRRIGON — The Stokes Landing Board of Directors announced meals to go beginning on Monday, Oct. 26. The meals will be prepared at the Senior Center and will be served in drive-thru fashion at Stokes Landing Senior Center, 150 Columbia Lane, Irrigon.
Each meal will be given to individuals at the front of the building on Mondays (watch for directional signs). Pick-up will be between noon and 12:30 p.m. each Monday of the month. Payment will be accepted with correct change only or by check. Cost per meal is $4 for those 60 years of age and over, and $5 for individuals under 60.
Those wanting a Monday meal must call 541-922-3334 by 3 p.m. on the Friday preceding the Monday meal, beginning Friday, Oct. 23. Leave a name, number of meals ordered and a phone number. Reservations are required to accurately plan for each meal.
Ordering and meal pick-up will be a social distancing process that will provide as much safety as possible for the staff at Stokes Landing as well as for individuals picking up their meals.
For more information, call the senior center at 541-922-3603.
