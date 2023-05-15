PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts is putting the spotlight on storytelling Thursday, May 18, at the First Draft Writers’ Series.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the arts center and is in a hybrid format, with guests welcome to attend in person or via a Zoom connection. First Draft is free and open to the public, and complimentary snacks are provided, thanks to the generous support of Oregon Humanities.
Rebecca Hom is a master storyteller, with experience as an exhibit writer, group and classroom facilitator, columnist, public radio correspondent, interpretive naturalist and full-time mother. She’s gathered and shared stories on six continents, with groups of all kinds.
“I am drawn to stories that puzzle me, that stimulate my curiosity. I look for something that portrays the human experience in an unusual yet universal way,” she said. “My goal is that through a story performance people will leave feeling filled, connected, and comforted.”
This will mark the first time the PCA series features a literary artist who focuses solely on storytelling.
“I ask listeners to come into story, to suspend disbelief, and I promise I will bring them back safely,” Hom said.
Hom never knew she would someday be a storyteller. With a vision towards the mountains, she moved from her Iowa family farm to spend her adult life discovering the natural and cultural beauty of the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. She resides in Walla Walla with her husband.
