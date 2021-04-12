STANFIELD — A street fair including food trucks, craft vendors, live music, kids' crafts and more is planned for Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on West Coe Avenue and Barbara Street in Stanfield.
A show-n-shine car show featuring the Hermiston Classics Car Club will run concurrently with the fair.
Vendor space can be reserved for $30, and food trucks can join the vendor list for $50.
For more information, call Cecili or Jenni at 541-449-1254.
