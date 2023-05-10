MISSION — Eastern Oregon CommuniCare students will enjoy the fruits of their labor as they celebrate with grant recipients during an awards ceremony at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission.

A total of $46,802 will be disbursed to five nonprofit organizations on Thursday, May 11, 6-7:30 p.m. The recipients include CAPCEO, Made to Thrive, Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, Thriving Elements and Umatilla Little League. CommuniCare includes student representatives from Nixyaawii Community School and high schools in Pendleton, Hermiston and Umatilla.

