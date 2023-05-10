Sen. Jeff Merkley, left, talks with Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock on June 17, 2022, at the CAPECO food warehouse in Pendleton. The nonprofit organization, which provides programs and services to individuals and families in need, is among the recipients of an Eastern Oregon CommuniCare grant. The awards ceremony is Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6 p.m. at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission.
Balloon artist Jim Webb of Hermiston interacts with children during a Made to Thrive outreach event on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Inflatable Fun Gym in Hermiston. The Hermiston-based nonprofit, which facilitates opportunities for at-risk youths, will benefit from an Eastern Oregon CommuniCare grant. An awards ceremony will present $46,000 to five nonprofit organizations on Thursday, May 11, 2023, 6 p.m. at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission.
East Oregonian, File
MISSION — Eastern Oregon CommuniCare students will enjoy the fruits of their labor as they celebrate with grant recipients during an awards ceremony at Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, Mission.
A total of $46,802 will be disbursed to five nonprofit organizations on Thursday, May 11, 6-7:30 p.m. The recipients include CAPCEO, Made to Thrive, Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, Thriving Elements and Umatilla Little League. CommuniCare includes student representatives from Nixyaawii Community School and high schools in Pendleton, Hermiston and Umatilla.
Inspiration from a youth grantmaking program in Colorado sparked the idea for CommuniCare. Harold and Arlene Schnitzer started the program in 1997 to assist students in becoming future leaders of their communities.
According to a press release from Michael Nevius, the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation's marketing director, CommuniCare empowers Oregon youths by allowing them to become grantmakers with matching funds from The Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation. Students take the reins in all areas of the grant process.
They select the service areas to focus on, create a mission statement, conduct fundraisers — which are matched tenfold by The Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation — interview grant applicants, select the recipients and present the awards.
Jordan Schnitzer, president of The Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation, said they are looking forward to celebrating the students’ achievements. In challenging youths to engage in community service, Nevius said the hope is it further encourages them to become active leaders in the future.
“We’re so very proud of this generation of budding community leaders, who are already doing the hard work of giving back at a young age, paving the way for bright futures of contributing to their communities and building a better world for all of us,” Schnitzer added.
During the 2022-23 school year, CommuniCare has worked with 70 student groups across 37 Oregon schools, awarding grants to 101 nonprofit organizations for a total of $921,957. And throughout the program’s 26-year history, more than $4,000,000 has been awarded to 500 nonprofits and school groups.
