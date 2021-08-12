JOSEPH — Despite a chaotic school year for teachers, students and their families, Community Bank’s Earn While You Learn program marked its 11th year.
The program paid out more than $11,800 to 552 student-customers in the Eastern Oregon and Southeast Washington area. This brings the total since the program began in 2011 to $137,141.
Earn While You Learn is designed to encourage students in their academic success by rewarding Community Bank Youth Savings account customers for their good grades. During the months of June and July, all Community Bank branches accepted end-of-the-year report cards from students in first through 12th grade.
For every top grade (indicated on the grading system used for each school) in a main school subject, Community Bank deposited $1 into their Community Bank Youth Savings Account. The program provides up to $50 annually per student.
Community Bank was founded in 1955 by a group of Joseph business leaders as the Bank of Wallowa County. Since then, it has grown across the region, including local branches in Hermiston, Pendleton and Milton-Freewater. For more information, visit or visit www.communitybanknet.com.
