HERMISTON — More than two dozen lucky students are pedaling into the summer on new bicycles thanks to the Bikes for Books Program of Hermiston Masonic Lodge No. 138.
Because of the global pandemic, the Masons adapted the program, which still allowed them to award five bikes to students at each of Hermiston’s five elementary schools. During the month of May, anytime a student in second through fifth grades took an Accelerated Reader quiz, and earned 100%, their name was put into a drawing for a brand new bike.
In June, the winners were announced over Google Meet, as the classrooms watched. Each winner's family had been notified in advance and were waiting at the office. In addition, members of the Masonic Lodge were on hand to present the winning students with their new bikes.
Miranda Hunt said Bikes for Books has been going for many years, and the school district is grateful for the willingness of the Masons to continue the program during the unusual school year. Smiles, shouts of joy, and surprised faces were plentiful as each student was presented with their bike, and a helmet that was donated by the Hermiston Police Department.
