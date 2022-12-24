ATHENA — Education and in-depth discussions is the purpose of a group that has been meeting in Athena since 1925.
The Athena Study Club topic for 2022-23 is “Threatened Endangered Creatures Great and Small.” An open house to learn more about the group is Jan. 20, 12:30 p.m. in the Miller Family Community Room at Athena City Hall, 302 E. Currant St.
Learning and sharing, club President Connie Talboy said, is the focus of the group. The Pendleton woman said meetings feature presentations by members and sometimes guest speakers. In addition, the gatherings include a short business meeting followed by roll call, a tradition with members sharing a personal story relating to the topic.
During the open house meetings, members will bring a collection, craft or hobby to share as a way to get further acquainted with others. The Athena Public Library houses a collection that includes annual books with photos and newspaper articles about members and club activities.
Regular meetings are the first and third Friday of each month, October through May. To inquire about club membership, contact Kay Bailey at kaysteve@bmi.net or Mary Helen Wright at mhw1@q.com.
