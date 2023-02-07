The Kiwanis Club of Hermiston and Hermiston High School Key Club members unload items donated to the Agape House Backpack Program during Stuff the Bus on Jan. 28, 2022. The service clubs will host another collection event Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Grocery Outlet, Safeway and Walmart, all in Hermiston.
HERMISTON — The Kiwanis Club of Hermiston is hosting a Stuff the Bus event to accept donations for Agape House and its backpack program.
People can drop off donations of food items and supplies on Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations in Hermiston: Grocery Outlet, 1875 N. First St.; Safeway, 990 S. Highway 395 or Walmart, 1350 N. First St.
The project provides a bag of food for elementary students in Hermiston, Umatilla and Irrigon who might otherwise go hungry during the weekend. For more information, including a link to a list of suggested food items, visit bit.ly/3DMX2c1. For questions, call Mark Gomolski, Eastern Oregon Mission executive director, at 541-567-8774.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.