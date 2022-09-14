PENDLETON — The first recipients of the Sue Waldman Memorial Scholarship fund were recently announced by the Blue Mountain Community Foundation. They are Ashlynn Madril, Pendleton High School class of 2020, and McKiley Reichert, McLoughlin High School class of 2020.
According to a press release, the scholarship’s namesake was a pioneer of women in mathematics. Sue Elaine Waldman, who died in August 2021, encouraged young women to seek education during a time when it was not universally valued.
Waldman earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and a master’s from Oregon State University — both in mathematics. While she started her career as a math teacher, she later excelled as a computer scientist at the Columbia Plateau Conservation Research Center. In addition, Waldman was active in the Pendleton community through numerous groups and projects.
The scholarship was established by her friends and family to spread her passion for “… endless challenging questions waiting for solutions.”
Administered by the BMCF in partnership with the Pendleton American Association of University Women, Pendleton Branch, the Sue Waldman Memorial Scholarship supports women pursuing a degree in a STEM field. Beginning in January 2023, interested students can apply for the 2023-24 school year via www.bluemountainfoundation.org. To contribute to the scholarship fund, visit bit.ly/waldmanscholarship.
