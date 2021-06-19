HERMISTON — New and handcrafted goods are available during a summer bazaar in Hermiston.
The outdoor event will Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the porch and driveway at 1360 S.W. 16th Place, Hermiston. Items available from Candy’s Quilt Corner include hand-crafted table runners, napkins, placemats, quilts and more. In addition, people can inquire about special orders.
Vendor fees are $25 and proceeds will benefit a local Special Olympics athlete. For more information or to reserve a space, call Candy at 541-571-8585.
