HERMISTON — The Hermiston Summer Choir is seeking voices.
Community members 14 and older who enjoy singing are invited to participate. No auditions are required.
The group will begin rehearsals July 15 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The class will crescendo with a performance Sunday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395.
Presented by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, those interested need to register as soon as possible. The fee ranges from $15-$19.
For more information or to register, visit www.hermistonrecreation.com or call 541-667-5018.
