ENTERPRISE — The 34th annual Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers will be held July 12-18, 2021, at Wallowa Lake Lodge. Registration for the annual gathering opens Thursday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. at
Participants may choose a weeklong writing workshop in genres including fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, lyric essay and short story. For the first time, Fishtrap also is offering a special writing workshop in children’s literature. Each workshop is limited to 13 participants, giving everyone the opportunity to build connections with a world-class instructor and their fellow writers. More than that, Summer Fishtrap brings a one-of-a-kind literary experience through daily craft talks, discussions, open mics, readings, and a keynote address from award-winning poet Frank X Walker.
This year’s workshop instructors include nationally recognized and award winning authors JaNay Brown-Wood, Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani, Beth Piatote, Frank X Walker, Ellen Waterston, Joe Wilkins and Leni Zumas. Summer Fishtrap also offers two Youth Workshops led by Bend Creative Laureate MOsley WOtta and educator Whitney Chandler.
Participants can feel at ease registering for Summer Fishtrap early to get in the writing workshop you most want to attend. Fishtrap is planning for an in-person conference at Wallowa Lake, but will not put writers' or the local community's health at risk. Summer Fishtrap was successfully converted into a “virtual” conference in 2020 and if necessary, Fishtrap will work to make it even better in 2021.
To register for the conference, or to see the full lineup of workshops and instructors, visit Fishtrap.org.
