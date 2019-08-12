PENDLETON — Bouncy castles, games, face painting, food, giveaways and more are featured during Summer Kidfest.

The community is invited to attend Sunday, Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge for the event, which is sponsored by the Pendleton Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church. For more information, contact Pastor Hugo Villalobos at 773-791-7487 or prvillalobos@yahoo.com.

