PENDLETON — Bouncy castles, games, face painting, food, giveaways and more are featured during Summer Kidfest.
The community is invited to attend Sunday, Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge for the event, which is sponsored by the Pendleton Spanish Seventh-day Adventist Church. For more information, contact Pastor Hugo Villalobos at 773-791-7487 or prvillalobos@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.