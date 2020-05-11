MORROW COUTY — The Boardman and Irrigon Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The concert series, held each summer alternating between the Boardman and Irrigon marina parks, was set to run from June 8 through Aug. 10.
“This was not an easy decision,” said Jackie McCauley, an organizer for the event, in a press release. “We were hoping the concerts could go forward because we know our community needs something to look forward to and our volunteer organizers had recruited a great lineup of performers. However, under current state of Oregon guidelines, outdoor concerts such as ours will not be allowed until at least September.
"We acknowledge that large gatherings are not in the best interest of public health and we want to do our part to help our communities through this pandemic. Sadly, this ultimately meant we made the difficult decision to cancel the Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series.”
Event organizers would like to thank the Morrow County Unified Recreation District and Portland General Electric for their contribution to these concerts each year. Although they are unable to hold the concerts this year, organizers plan to see everyone in 2021.
For more information about Music in the Parks, visit the Boardman/Irrigon Facebook page at www.facebook.com/boardmanirrigon/.
