BOARDMAN — As summer approaches, parents are encouraged to register their children for FUNtastic Kidz or Teen Summer. The programs will offer activities and lunch at no charge in separate sessions for kids ages 5-12 and 12-17.
Coordinated by the Boardman Pool & Recreation Center in conjunction with the Morrow County School District, the program runs Monday, June 21, through Thursday, July 22. The time for kids ages 5-12 is from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and for those ages 12-17 it runs from 1:15-4 p.m.
Pre-registration is required. Also, free busing options are available for Boardman and Irrigon students. For more information, visit www.boardmanparkandrec.com/funtastic-kidz or email tessa@boardmanparkandrec.com.
