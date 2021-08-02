PENDLETON — The Independent Practitioners Association will host a Summer Soiree Friday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the historic Edgar Sommerville House, 104 S.E. Fifth St., Pendleton.
A National Register of Historic Places grand opening and open house, the event includes a ribbon cutting at 12:15 p.m., free barbecue lunch for the first 100 attendees, live music by the Oregon East Symphony String Quartet, a meet-and-greet with IPA staff and the board of directors, and a chance to learn about Eastern Oregon's new Medicare Advantage Plan.
For more information, visit www.eoipa.com/soiree.
