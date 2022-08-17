PENDLETON — An upcoming concert will feature 30 students from the Oregon East Symphony's Summer Strings Music Camp. The free event is Friday, Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave.

Zach Banks, camp director and OES education director, will conduct the beginner-level Downbeat Orchestra. The ensemble will perform “Fiesta Time” by Victor Lopez and “March and Canon” by Johann Pachelbel.

