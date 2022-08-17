Caleb Condie, a Summer Strings faculty member, conducts rehearsals for the Intermezzo Orchestra. The Oregon East Symphony's music camp crescendos with a free concert Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church.
Zach Banks, Summer Strings Camp director, leads a beginner-level activity. The Oregon East Symphony's music camp will present a free concert Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Pendleton.
Caleb Condie, a Summer Strings faculty member, conducts rehearsals for the Intermezzo Orchestra. The Oregon East Symphony's music camp crescendos with a free concert Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church.
J.D. Kindle/Contributed Photo
Zach Banks, Summer Strings Camp director, leads a beginner-level activity. The Oregon East Symphony's music camp will present a free concert Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — An upcoming concert will feature 30 students from the Oregon East Symphony's Summer Strings Music Camp. The free event is Friday, Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at the Pendleton First Presbyterian Church, 201 S.W. Dorion Ave.
Zach Banks, camp director and OES education director, will conduct the beginner-level Downbeat Orchestra. The ensemble will perform “Fiesta Time” by Victor Lopez and “March and Canon” by Johann Pachelbel.
Caleb Condie, an OES section violinist and choir instructor at Garrison Middle School in Walla Walla, will conduct the Intermezzo Orchestra. The group will perform “Starfleet” by Richard Meyer, “Be Thou My Vision” and “Saturday at the Symphony,” arranged by John O'Reilly.
OES Concertmaster Viet Block will assist with both the Downbeat and Intermezzo orchestras.
Chris Fotinakis, a section violinist with OES and a choir instructor at Trinity Academy in Portland, will conduct the Finale Orchestra. The selections include excerpts from “An American in Paris” by George Gershwin, a spy movie medley featuring the themes from “Mission Impossible,” “Pink Panther” and “James Bond," excerpts from “St. Paul Suite” by Gustav Holst and excerpts from the “Lord of the Rings” soundtrack.
A weeklong day camp, Summer Strings focuses on classical strings performance. It is part of Playing for Keeps, a comprehensive classical music education program for rural youths. For more information, visit www.oregoneastsymphony.org or call 541-276-0320.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.