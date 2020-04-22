HERMISTON — The staff at Sun Terrace assisted living facility is inviting Hermiston residents to participate in a Cinco de Mayo parade as a way to bring cheer to the facility's residents as they endure isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants are asked to decorate their vehicle in any way they wish and drive through the facility's community parking lot, 1550 N.W. 11th St., for the residents to enjoy. Signs of encouragement, balloons and words of support are some suggestions for decoration. The facility will provide tacos to go for all participants.
There are a limited number of slots available for the parade, said Pam Carrier, Sun Terrace staff member, in an email. Those interested in participating should call Monica at 541-564-2595 as soon as possible to reserve a spot in the parade.
