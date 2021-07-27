UMATILLA — A group designed to provide support to mothers of all ages is starting in Umatilla.
Beginning July 29, Conexion de Madre is the last Thursday of each month. It runs from 6-7:30 p.m. at Umatilla City Hall, 700 Sixth St. The free event includes snacks, crafts, community resources, guest speakers and more.
The first session features Lianna Correa of Good Shepherd Lactation Services as the guest speaker. In addition, there will be a guided painting activity.
For more information, visit www.umatilla-city.org/parksrec. For questions, call 541-922-3226.
