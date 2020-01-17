PENDLETON — The Pendleton Children’s Center is currently surveying Pendleton-area employers and parents about their child care needs.
The online surveys will help the organization assess the needs of the community as they work toward opening a nonprofit child care center. Child care “deserts” are common in rural Oregon, and Pendleton has had a shortage of child care options for infants and toddlers for many years. The Pendleton Children’s Center board of directors has come together to create a high-quality center, and needs support from local employers and the community.
Parents and caregivers of young children are encouraged to share their child care experiences and needs by taking the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/PendletonParents. There is an option to enter a drawing to win a $50 Walmart gift card. Business owners and human resources managers for local employers are encouraged to fill out the survey for employers at www.surveymonkey.com/r/pccemployers, which will help measure the impact of the child care shortage on Pendleton's workforce.
For more information, Pendleton Children's Center has a website at www.pendletonchildrenscenter.org and is on Facebook: @PendletonChildrensCenter. For questions, email info@pendletonchildrenscenter.org.
