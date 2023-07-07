Hermiston Kids Triathlon

Participants and spectators stand poolside during the 2018 Hermiston Kids Triathlon. Registration is open for the 2023 event, which is July 29 at the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center.

 Hermiston Parks and Recreation/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — A swimming, bicycling and running event is perfect for budding ironmen — or little ones looking for a triple dose of fun.

The Hermiston Kids Triathlon is Saturday, July 29, at 9 a.m. at Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, 879 W. Elm Ave. Before making a splash, the check-in starts at 8:30 a.m.

