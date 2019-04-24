PENDLETON — Music, food and fun is featured during the annual Oregon East Symphony Mix It Up! fundraiser.
The 21-and-older event is Saturday, May 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Hodgen Distributing, 4340 Westgate, Pendleton. A barbecue dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 each or $80 for couples. There will be a no-host bar, with the first drink complimentary with the ticket stub.
Featured entertainment includes The Eastern Oregon Community Big Band, under the direction of Pendleton High School band director Andy Cary, and the Equinox Jazz Quartet, which includes Andy Cary, Emily Cary, Alan Feves and John Wilson. The event includes a live auction and dutch raffle, which features items and gift certificates donated by local businesses, works by local artists, and vacation getaways.
Tickets are available at Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave.; the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St.; and www.brownpapertickets.com. For questions, contact director@oregoneastsymphony.org or 541-276-0320.
