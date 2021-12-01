PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony will present the in-person return of its annual Holiday Music Festival.

The festive holiday concert is Sunday, Dec. 12, 2:30 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Masks/face coverings are required of all audience members.

To celebrate, the symphony will offer free general admission. To find out where to obtain complimentary tickets through partnering local businesses and organizations, visit www.OregonEastSymphony.org.

Balcony seating and reserved floor seating are available by purchase — $15 to $65 — through either the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton, by calling 541-276-0320 or visiting the website.

