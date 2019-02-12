The focal point of the Oregon East Symphony’s Winter Chamber Music Festival is the world premiere of a new work by composer/artist Raven Chacon.
Commissioned by the symphony and Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, the piece features a chamber ensemble comprised of musicians from the Oregon East Symphony and student percussionists from Nixyaawii Community School.
The Winter Chamber Music Festival is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the Vert Clubroom, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton.
In addition to a collection of chamber ensembles performing works in an intimate atmosphere, wine and hearty hors d’oeuvres prepared by the symphony board of directors will be served.
Advance tickets are highly recommended for the popular event.
Also, while in Eastern Oregon coaching musicians on the performance of his commissioned work, Chacon is working with Crow’s Shadow to produce a series of lithographic prints to be incorporated into the commission score. An artist’s reception and reprisal performance will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. at Crow’s Shadow, 48004 St Andrews Road, Mission.
Hailing from the Navajo Nation, Chacon is a composer, performer and installation artist.
Each year, he teaches 20 students to write string quartets for the Native American Composer Apprenticeship Project. Also, Chacon is a part of the American Indian arts collective Postcommodity, with work displayed internationally.
Additional performances during the evening festival include Brahms’s “Piano Quintet, Op 34” featuring pianist James Cook, the Donizetti aria “Oh Mio Fernando!” sung by mezzo-soprano Alexis McCarthy, Devienne’s “Suite No. 1 in G major” featuring symphony principal flutist Cathy Muller, and an appearance by the Pendleton Brass Quintet.
Advance tickets are $25 per person and are available at the symphony office, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton Art + Frame, 36 S.W. Court Ave., and via www.oregoneastsymphony.org.
