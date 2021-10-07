PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony recently received a $10,000 grant award from the Braemar Charitable Trust to support the symphony's Playing for Keeps project for students in fourth through 12th grades. The Braemar Charitable Trust is a private foundation based in Portland, which has supported the arts throughout Oregon for more than 25 years.
The grant will support classical music education in the Pendleton area with after school classes for the following: fourth and fifth grade beginning strings students; a beginning strings ensemble for students; an intermediate orchestra for all ages; a mentoring program for advanced high school musicians; a weeklong strings instruction day camp; an instrument loan program; financial support for private lessons/program entry fees; and a Young People's Concert, which is held twice a year.
For more information about the Oregon East Symphony, its youth music education programs, concert season or other general information, contact 541-276-0320, info@oregoneastsymphony.org, search www.oregoneastsymphony.org or stop by the office in the basement of the Vert Auditorium, 345 S.W. Fourth St., Pendleton.
