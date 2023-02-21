Guest violinist Tomas Cotik

Violinist Tomas Cotik is a guest performer during “Some Like It Scot,” presented by the Oregon East Symphony on March 11, 2023, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Complimentary general admission tickets are available at several local businesses and organizations.

PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony’s 2022-23 season resumes with “Some Like It Scot.”

Under the direction of conductor Beau Benson and featuring guest soloist Tomas Cotik, the concert is March 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Thanks to support from the Pendleton Foundation Trust, complimentary general admission tickets are available. A list of businesses and organizations where they can be obtained is available via bit.ly/3XMD48c.

