Violinist Tomas Cotik is a guest performer during “Some Like It Scot,” presented by the Oregon East Symphony on March 11, 2023, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Complimentary general admission tickets are available at several local businesses and organizations.
PENDLETON — The Oregon East Symphony’s 2022-23 season resumes with “Some Like It Scot.”
Under the direction of conductor Beau Benson and featuring guest soloist Tomas Cotik, the concert is March 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Thanks to support from the Pendleton Foundation Trust, complimentary general admission tickets are available. A list of businesses and organizations where they can be obtained is available via bit.ly/3XMD48c.
Felix Mendelssohn's “Third Symphony,” also known as his "Scottish Symphony" for its incorporation of Scottish folk melodies, is the focal point of the spring concert. A violinist, Cotik will join the symphony for a performance of Astor Piazzolla's "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires." The program also includes African-American composer Jessie Montgomery's "Strum."
Reserved balcony and floor-level seating are available for purchase — adults/$25, seniors/$20, students/$15 or family/$65 — via www.oregoneastsymphony.org or by calling 541-276-0320.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.